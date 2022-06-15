Life.Style.Live!

One True Journey owner offers handmade products, fundraises for future community center

She’s a mom on a mission, and she’s using entrepreneurship to make her dream a reality.

Lakesha Holston, owner Of OneTrueJourney #GodIsKing LLC., is working towards opening a community center in Indianapolis, and to make it happen, she’s selling handmade candles, hair and body butters, accessories, gift baskets, candy jars and more.

Here’s her story in her own words:

My goal for my online store, OneTrueJourney #GodIsKing LLC., is to eventually open a storefront and use the money from the store to open my own Community Youth Family Center. I truly believe that our young people have lost their way, and the most-high “King Jesus” has put it upon my heart to help spiritually and naturally.

I believe that reminding everyone that God is the truth, the way, and the light, and by teaching/showing love, structure, and Godly guidance could help set them on the right track. I also have a passion for food and cooking.

Overall, it’s going to be a place where everyone will be welcome to feel safe, loved, appreciated and able to learn from one another.

In 2021, I Graduated with Honors Summa Cum Laude, and just recently received my Business Ownership Initiative (BOI) REDi Certificate from the Indy Chamber & Business Ownership Initiative.

All my achievements could not have been possible without the grace of God. The question was once asked of me, “If not you then who? If not now, then when?” I know who I am as a God-fearing woman, and what I want out of life while I’m still here to live it. It’s me, and my time is now.

You can find Holston’s products on display and for sale this weekend, Saturday, June 18 at the free Indy Juneteenth festival that’s happening at White River State Park’s Celebration Plaza.

She’ll have a booth there along with other vendors.

