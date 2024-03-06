Overdose Lifeline founder recognized as 2024 Indiana Woman of the Year

As USA TODAY commemorates Women’s History Month in March, it proudly recognizes its 2024 Women of the Year, who are making significant strides in empowering women to lead the next generation.

Among these individuals is Justin Phillips, the founder and executive director of , representing Indiana in this prestigious honor.

Phillips’s journey began with personal tragedy, as she founded Overdose Lifeline following the devastating loss of her youngest son, Aaron, to a heroin overdose at the tender age of 20.

Through her dedication and advocacy, Phillips played a pivotal role in the passage of Aaron’s Law, which expanded public access to Naloxone, a life-saving medication capable of reversing opioid overdoses, through innovative means such as vending machines, outdoor boxes, and key partners.

Under Justin’s visionary leadership, Overdose Lifeline has support for individuals, families, and communities grappling with addiction and substance use disorder in Indiana.

The organization has implemented a range of impactful initiatives, including harm reduction programs, comprehensive training courses, the establishment of Aaron’s Place—an invaluable resource offering free addiction and drug prevention programs for children and teens aged 9-17—and the creation of Camp Mariposa, a transformative year-round addiction prevention and mentoring program catering to youth affected by the substance use disorder of a family member.

Founded in 2014, Overdose Lifeline continues to embody Justin Phillips’s unwavering commitment to advocacy, education, and support, offering vital assistance to those affected by the scourge of addiction across the state.

For more information on Overdose Lifeline and its initiatives, visit OverdoseLifeline.org and join the movement toward lasting change and empowerment.