Ovie Mughelli shares tips for a memorable Super Bowl watch party

The big game is coming, so its time to start prepping for your Super Bowl watch party! Former All Pro NFL player and TV Football analyst Ovie Mughelli joined us today with his tips on how to wow your party guests.

He gave us recommendations on unique snacks and beverages, including Lipton Iced Tea, and dips from Good Foods like chunky guacamole, avocado salsa, and plant-based buffalo dip.

