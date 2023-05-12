Patty’s Picks: ‘Book Club 2’ and ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit movie “Book Club” is now in theaters, starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen. Join the ladies on a fun-filled adventure through Italy, rated PG-13 for suggestive content and strong language.

Also in theaters is Michael J Fox’s new documentary, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” where he reflects on his private and public life with Parkinson’s disease. The emotional 1 hour and 35-minute film is rated R and available on Apple TV+.

Lastly, congratulations to Patty for being inducted into the Emmy Silver Circle for lifetime achievements in television.