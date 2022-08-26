Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘George Michael: Portrait of an Artist,’ ‘Breaking’

In this week’s “Patty’s Picks,” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler is reviewing two movies that are out right now, and both have ties to real life, “George Michael: Portrait of an Artist” and “Breaking,” which is based on a true story about a Marine war veteran. Here’s more from her:

In “Breaking,” the lead character relies on his disability check after being honorably discharged from the Marines. He suffers from PTSD and has trouble getting back into civilian life. Then his disability check didn’t arrive, so he goes to the bank threatening to blow the place up but all he really wants is to get his message.

This crime/drama is rated PG: 13 for violence, and it runs 1 hour and 43 minutes. This movie is in theaters Friday.

Next up, “George Michael: Portrait of an Artist” is an intimate documentary about this pop singer’s popular life and the stress and struggles he battled. This includes announcing his sexuality, substance abuse and the changing tastes of the times as reflected in his tunes. His musical manager Simon Napier-Bill directed this film with quotes and inside information from luminaries and lovers.

George passed away in his own bed from heart and liver failure on Christmas morning in 2016 at the age of 53. I learned so much. I was a fan but had no idea the toll being a superstar took on him. He wanted to be a star but wasn’t truly happy most of the time. My only advice would be to hear more of this music in the film. But then again, now I’ll have to go out and buy some of these classic tunes.

You can watch “George Michael: Portrait of an Artist” on Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes and Google Play.

It runs 1 hour and 39 minutes. I give it 4 out of 5 stars.

