Patty’s Picks: ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,’ ‘Gigi and Nate’

In this week’s Patty’s Picks, a new movie and series are up for your viewing pleasure today.

Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with her picks for your weekend viewing pleasure.

“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth; this is thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” and “The Hobbit.”

The prequel series reintroduces characters from Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy.

Have I lost you yet? Lots of swashbuckling, characters and of course, CGI effects rule.

The series is excessive, lush and unfortunately, not available on the big screen.

From Amazon Prime Video, it’s out now to see on your iPhone or tv screen. The film is rated TV-14. I give it 3 out of 5 stars. For me, it was just too much, but fans will undoubtedly love it.

“Gigi and Nate” is based on the true story of a young man who injures himself and becomes a quadriplegic. He needs help and hope, and he gets that from his service animal, a capuchin monkey named Gigi.

Charlie Rowe is Nate. Marcia Gay Harden and Jim Belushi are his parents, and Gigi is the monkey.

This feel-good film takes a turn toward sadness when animal rights activists protest the Service monkey. Actually, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), has not accepted capuchin monkeys as Service Animals since 2010, so it’s kind of a moot point.

“Gigi and Nate” is in theaters only starting Friday. It’s rated PG-13 and runs 1 Hour and 54 minutes.

I’ll give it 4 out of 5 stars.

