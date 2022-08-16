Life.Style.Live!

Pavel & Direct Contact perform as artist Karen G paints ‘colors of the music’

The energy from beautiful art and music took over the studio Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” as Pavel & Direct Contact performed the songs, “Direct Contract Intro” and “Cha Cha Blues.”

You can see them performing these songs with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, October 8.

Pavel also introduced us to a talented modern artist from Columbia named, Karen G. Her skills include being able to dance while painting and creating a piece inspired by the music.

Watch the video above to see how she does it.

For more from Pavel & Direct, click here, and for more from Karen G., click here.