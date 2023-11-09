Raising awareness for men’s health

Many may agree that men aren’t always the best at keeping up with the healthcare they need.

Top doctor and men’s health expert Dr. Amy Pearlman joined us to discuss how these habits may be putting their health at risk.

Pearlman is on a mission this Movember to raise awareness of men’s health issues and empower men to become advocates for their health and wellness.

She’s asking brave men around the world to grow a mustache and women to step up to support them to raise awareness for men’s health.