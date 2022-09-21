Life.Style.Live!

Record-breaking horses to compete in Caesars Trotting Classic, weekend offers family fun, live entertainment, more

An exciting weekend is coming up at Harrah’s Hoosier Park!

On Friday, September 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. you can witness the best drivers, trainers and horses the sport of harness racing has to offer as part of the Fifth Annual Caesars Trotting Classic Night and celebrate Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s 2022 Championship Meet!

Emily Gaskin, Harrah’s Hoosier Park racing commentator, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share everything you need to know about the event.

Join them for the $200,000-est. Caesars Trotting Classic and $175,000-est. Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby.

Caesars Trotting Classic night will feature over $1.4+ million in purses, free handicapping contests, megabets, cash drawings, giveaways and more!

COMMUNITY NIGHT AT THE RACES:

Bring the entire family out for Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s Community Night at the Races on Saturday, September 24. To go along with exciting Grand Circuit racing action, families can enjoy family fun entertainment, long sleeve t-shirt giveaway, free kids treats, driver autograph session and more!

Harrah’s Hoosier Park is located at 4500 Dan Patch Circle Anderson, IN.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HARRAH’S HOOSIER PARK.