Rising country music star Trey Knepp releases, performs new song ‘Small Town Somewhere USA’

Country music’s newest 20-year-old heart-throb Trey Knepp released his first single, ”Small Town Somewhere USA,” Wednesday on live on “Life.Style.Live!.”

Knepp signed with International record labels, Atlas Star Records and Atlas King Publishing, in December 2021.

His first single, “Small Town Somewhere USA,” was recorded by Grammy award-winning producer, Elliot Elsley, and mastered by Grammy legend, Vlado Meller.

The single is set to release with a limited edition NFT, that is guaranteed to blow everyone away.

Knepp has been playing and writing music since he was a teenager. His love for country music has inspired Trey to write songs that will have you out of your seat, dancing across the dance floor, and clapping your hands to the beat.

Knepp has been performing at venues such as Lonely Nights Saloon, Thunder Valley, Purple Joe’s West-side Pub, The Antique Pub, and many other events all over his home state of Indiana.

His music is streaming on all digital platforms and Knepp is on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

At only 20 years old, Trey is set to light the Country music scene on fire!

For more information, visit facebook.com/treyknepp.