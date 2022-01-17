Life.Style.Live!

Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter shares story of dogs abandoned in dumpster, seeks donations

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter has had an uphill battle of late.

Because of COVID-19, the shelter has been unable to recruit new volunteers who are needed to do much of the work at the shelter.

Despite the manpower issues, the shelter is continuing with its noble cause.

Rosie Ellis of Rosie’s South Side Animal Shelter joined us today with a Beagle named Bentley and a Pit-mix named Christian. Christian and his sister were abandoned in a dumpster, and sadly, Christian’s sister died. Christian has had some health issues but is reportedly progressing well. 

For more information on how you can donate or adopt visit, ssasi.org.

