Shelby County Farm Fest happens this weekend across five locations

The Shelby County Farm Fest is gearing up for a day of celebrating agriculture.

Shelby County Farm Fest is happening on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at multiple locations.

As part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Celebrations, Farm Fest will be a day of activity, fun and food for the entire family.

Five locations will be featured including Douglas Farms, Fischer’s, Linville Farms, Pleasant View Orchard and Smooth Stone Cattle Company.

“We ensured we covered all aspects of agriculture that are vital to our county and our communities” remarks Scott Gabbard, Shelby County Extension Director. “Each location is unique and will offer those participating the opportunity to see farm operations up-close and personal. It’s important to understand the significance of agriculture and how it affects each of us.”

“Each location has agricultural, hands-on learning components, livestock demonstrations, opportunities for all ages to participate and learn about agriculture and agritourism in our county. All farms on the tour will feature foods unique to their individual farm specialties. You’ll find everything from beef cattle, hogs, poultry and field operations, machinery, great hands on activities, zip-lining, apple picking, and up close animal encounters with Silly Safaris and Barnyard Party Pals. It will be a great day of fun for the entire family,” states Rachael Ackley, Executive Director of Shelby County Tourism and Visitors Bureau.

More information can be found on the Shelby County Bicentennial website, including videos of each location and a map detailing the routes for the day.

Shelby County and Shelbyville’s Bicentennials have been celebrated for the past year with a variety of events and festivals. The Bicentennial will conclude with a Gala on October 1, 2022 at the Blessings Opera House in Shelbyville, Indiana.

