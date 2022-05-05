Life.Style.Live!

Show off your racing spirit with ‘500 Fashions,’ ‘500 Spectacle of Homes’

It’s time to get geared up for the Indy 500!

Luisa Macer, community outreach and fan engagement manager for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joined us to talk about everything from decorating our yards 500-style, to the cool merch available for both you and your home.

We also got a special look at the products you can find in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum gift shop, official trackside stores and at shop.ims.com. That’s the perfect place to start as you beef up your closet for 500 Fashion Fridays.

500 Fashion Fridays are the best way to show off your racing spirit as Hoosiers are encouraged to incorporate racing and the “500” into their attire on the four Fridays in May.

You’re encouraged to post your style on social media and use the hashtag #500Fashion.

Macer unveiled the new Spectacle of Homes Kits which include yard signs, flags and etc. 500 Spectacle of Homes encourages race fans to decorate their yard or home in race-themed fashion.

Lucky chosen homes will be selected to receive a visit from NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers on Wednesday, May 25 along with gifts from Donatos and Miller Lite. One home will also win a drawing to ride on the IMS float in the AES 500 Festival Parade on Saturday, May 28.

You can pick up your Spectacle of Homes kit on Friday, May 5 at the first Porch Party celebration of the year at the Harrison Center for the Arts!

Race fans can register for 500 Spectacle of Homes at IMS.com/Spectacle.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY.