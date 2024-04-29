So Chatti Chocolate offers Mother’s Day activities and treats

Think CHOCOLATE for Mother’s Day this year! So Chatti Chocolate, to be specific!

Shaun Hughes, Marketing Manager for SoChatti/True Essence Foods, shares the sweet details, along with some events that mom would love, too:

1) Spring Fling: May 3rd

a. Acoustic music, artists with art for sale, discounted chocolate activities

b. Celebrating the May First Friday at Circle City Industrial Complex

2) Mother’s Day Wreath Workshop: May 11th

a. Hosting DIGS Garden Center in our tasting room for an afternoon of spring wreath making

b. Prosecco, chocolate samples

3) Chocolate & Paint Class: May 16th

a. Guided paint and sip with our very own, @AnjPanjArt

b. Wine pairings with chocolate and fruit nectar while you tap your inner Picasso

4) Saturday Chocolate Experience: every Saturday in starting 5/4

a. Starting at Noon and at 2pm, guests will make their own drop candies and receive a chocolate flight

b. Experience lasts one-hour

c. New factory tour experience

SoChatti invites you to spend the day at the Circle City Industrial Complex to experience the true chocolatier’s experience. We offer chocolate tastings, classes, private events, wine and chocolate pairings and more year-round. Right now, we’re gearing up for Spring with a number of fun activities the whole family can enjoy! Visit SoChatti.com to learn more and reserve your spot.

To learn more, visit: https://www.sochatti.com/collections/b1g1-25-classes