Straight No Chaser announce 25th Anniversary tour, third PBS special

Chart-topping A cappella group Straight No Chaser will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2022 with a 62-date fall tour and their third PBS special airing nationwide starting in June.

The tour will hit Indianapolis on December 10 and 11 at the Murat Theater, with two shows per day.

Walter Chase of Straight No Chaser joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to discuss this big moment in the group’s career.

Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser – which began, according to group member Steve Morgan as a “way to meet girls” – eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

“When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we’d have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world,” said group member Walter Chase. “What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true.”

This fall, the group will kick off their “The 25th Anniversary Celebration” tour on October 20th in Deadwood, South Dakota, and will perform through New Year’s Eve, where the tour wraps up in Portland, OR. In total, this fall the group will perform 62 shows. Tickets for most dates go on-sale this Friday, May 6th. A full itinerary is below.

In commemoration of “The 25th Anniversary Celebration,” Straight No Chaser will release an exclusive NFT to mark the occasion.

All details will be revealed in the coming days on Straight No Chaser’s site and social platforms.

For more information, visit sncmusic.com.