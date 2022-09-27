Life.Style.Live!

The Cradle at Monon 30 to host inaugural three-day Oktoberfest this weekend

The Cradle at Monon 30 will launch its inaugural three-day Oktoberfest bash on Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Attendees will be able to experience Bavarian culture through beer in the Biergarten, food, music, traditional Oktoberfest activities and local vendors selling in the Marktplatz. Activities include the Keg rolling race, Stein-hoisting contest and Wiener dog parade.

Zach Wilks, vice president of operations at The Cradle at Monon 30, and Molly Krueger, vice president of events at Monon 30, joined us Tuesday on “LIfe.Style.Live!” to allow hosts Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis to try their hand at keg rolling and to share an inside look at the food available this weekend.

The Cradle at Monon 30 is located at 1118 E. 30th Street.

Monon 30 is a new and unique mixed-use development, planned to provide approximately 1,000 residential units across income levels, over 30,000 square feet of event space, multiple recreation areas and 50,000 square feet of commercial & retail opportunities. The development will be constructed in multiple phases and designed to meet best-in-class urban standards while bridging Meridian Kessler, Fall Creek and Downtown. The Cradle is the first phase of Monon 30.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: The Cradle at Monon 30

Instagram: @Monon30_Indy

Business phone number: 317-370-2665