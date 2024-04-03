The Mind Trust: Indy Summer Learning Labs open for enrollment

Indy Summer Learning Labs stand out not only for their accessibility and ease of enrollment but also for the high-quality instruction provided by licensed teachers.

Laura Palacios, Senior Director of Indy Summer Learning Labs, and Lynn House, Executive Director at Enroll Indy, joined us to share more information.

This emphasis on skilled educators ensures that students receive strong academic guidance and support throughout the program.

Last year’s results speak volumes about the effectiveness of the program, with a 23 percentage point increase in overall ELA and math scores.

This improvement underscores the impact of the Indy Summer Learning Labs in enhancing students’ academic abilities and preparing them for success in the upcoming school year.

Enrollment for 2024 programming is now open. Program staff say the spots will fill quickly and encourage families to enroll by the priority deadline of May 17.”

The program offers a diverse range of activities tailored to cater to students’ interests and needs. Here are some examples of the activities offered at different locations:

At the Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club, students had the opportunity to enjoy weekly swim lessons and playtime in the indoor pool, supervised by trained lifeguard staff. This not only provided a fun recreational activity but also promoted water safety skills among participants.

Aspire Indy provided middle school students with rotating career-focused sessions, exposing them to various professions such as coding, cosmetology, education, auto repair, and nursing. Additionally, elementary and middle school students at this site engaged in rotating arts sessions, fostering creativity and artistic expression.

La Plaza’s Summer Discovery site organized weekly field trips across the city, allowing students to explore and learn from various cultural and educational experiences. Trips to prominent attractions such as the Indianapolis Zoo, Children’s Museum, and Peace Learning Center provided students with hands-on learning opportunities outside the classroom.

With the program being free or low-cost and available at over 45 locations across Indianapolis, families have ample opportunities to choose the site that best fits their needs and preferences.

See an interactive map of sites and enrollment information at indysummelearninglabs.com/enroll.

These activities, along with many others offered at Indy Summer Learning Labs, aim to not only prevent summer learning loss but also to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a passion for learning in students.

