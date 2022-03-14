The Produce Mom Lori Taylor prepares Crab Cakes with Celery, Cold Bell Pepper Crab Dip, more

We’re “CELERYbrating” National Celery Month with Lori Taylor, founder & CEO of The Produce Moms!
She joined us today to prepare a variety of dishes using this low-calorie vegetable.
Recipe Links:
Cold Bell Pepper Crab Dip (found in The Produce Moms “Dip It To Win it” Ebook)
We also celebrated the Colors of Spring with cauliflower, salad and kale sprouts!
Recipe Links:
- Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower
- Salad Savoy with Fish
- Roasted Garlic and Parmesan Lollipops (Kale Sprouts)
|
For more from The Produce Moms visit, theproducemoms.com.