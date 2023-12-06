Tips for a successful first year with a new puppy

As the holiday season approaches, it’s a time when many families welcome new furry members, especially adorable puppies.

We had the privilege of teaming up with pet expert and veterinarian, Dr. Adam Christman, DVM, MBA., in partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, to provide insights and guidance for ensuring these new four-legged friends go on a healthy and joyful journey.

Dr. Christman, co-author of the book “HONEY. Have You Squeezed the Dachshund?” and the proud owner of four dachshunds, including his new puppy Capone, joined us for this discussion.

Dr. Christman, also the host of the popular online web talk show on The Vet Blast Podcast, shared his holiday pet insights, emphasizing the importance of planning by establishing relationships with a trusted veterinarian, groomer, and trainer.

He’ll also discussed the significance of enrichment and engagement toys, quality time spent together, the right puppy food, and the importance of pet insurance in ensuring the well-being of our four-legged companions.