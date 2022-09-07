Life.Style.Live!

TOPGOLF fundraiser to help eliminate school to prison pipeline

Sadly, the school-to-prison pipeline traps many young people in a terrible cycle, but the Children’s Policy and Law Initiative is on a mission to help.

They work to eliminate the school to prison pipeline by keeping kids in school and reducing incarceration.

Jaunae Hanger, president and executive director of the Children’s Policy and Law Initiative, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their mission and their upcoming fundraiser happening at TOPGOLF in Fishers.

They are inviting players, donors and sponsors to participate. The goal is to raise $35,000 for CPLI’s programs. The event will include a buffet dinner, drinks, a silent auction and TOPGOLF games.

It’s happening on September 29 at TOPGOLF (9200 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46037) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CPLI Mission:

CPLI advocates for systemic changes for children so that programs, policies, and practices are developmentally appropriate, equitably administered and fair, and provide the necessary support for a child’s successful transition to adulthood. Our work is three-fold: Advocacy to Advance Youth Justice, PSDI (Positive School Discipline Institute), and the Youth Justice Leadership Program.

Advocacy:

CPLI is working to eliminate the school-to-prison pipeline and to advance youth justice in Indiana. We work to keep children in school, reduce the number of children who are incarcerated and increase the supports available to them in our community.

PSDI (Positive School Discipline Institute):

This program is a year-long training initiative for school personnel to reform disciplinary practices and promote student academic success. The program provides educators with the tools to help teachers, administrators, student resource officers, and support staff create positive school learning environments; employ culturally responsive, trauma-informed practices; and reduce exclusionary discipline and school-based arrests.

Youth Justice Leadership Program This year-long program provides mentorship and advocacy opportunities for youth in the Indianapolis community.

Participating youth have the opportunity to share their voices with community leaders, build skills to advocate for, create change and inform policy with their own experiences.

For more information, click here and visit:

cpliofindiana.org

instagram.com/cpliofindiana

facebook.com/CPLI.Indiana

twitter.com/CPLIofIndiana

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN’S POLICY & LAW INITIATIVE.