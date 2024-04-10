Search
TrapDoor Tattoos preps for ‘Anime Day’ event

Trapdoor Tattoos: Now open in Irvington

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Would you get tatted on LIVE TELEVISION? Some of us would…

TrapDoor Tattoos offer a gateway to distinctive and expressive body art. They’re currently prepping for the big “Anime Day” event.

You can get a tattoo of any anime character of your choice for just $100!

Whether you’re experienced or new to tattoos, the studio provides a collaborative environment to bring your concepts to life.

Their professional artists specialize in various genres to create pieces reflecting your unique personality.

Committed to pushing the boundaries of tattoo artistry, TrapDoor Tattoos ensures a quality experience from consultation to aftercare.

Ready for your next tattoo? Explore their portfolio and artist profiles to begin your journey of self-expression.

