Trusted Mentors to celebrate mentors and mentees at tonight’s gala

Trusted Mentors, an organization that connects trained volunteer mentors with at risk adults, is hosting a celebration tonight. Jeri Warner, Executive Director and Founder of Trusted Mentors, joined us to discuss the events.

The 2022 Gala will be at The Cabaret, 924 N Pennsylvania St. Entertainment will be provided by the musical talent of Brenda Williams, and the emcee will be WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome. Mentors and mentees will speak on the value of the Trusted Mentors organization.

There will be food from The Jazz Kitchen, wine from So Bro Spirits, and beer from Sun King Brewery. There is a silent auction, and people can bid here even if they’re not at the event.

Trusted Mentors is also hoping more people become mentors. Mentors commit to 6 hours a month for a year to mentor one person to help them stay housed and out of prison.

To buy tickets to the gala or make a donation click here. To learn more about Trusted Mentors click here.