Life.Style.Live!

Urban AG Indy Chef Jason Michael Thomas prepares Boeuf Bourguignon

We got a little fancy with Chef Jason Michael Thomas in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen today as he demonstrated how to make Boeuf Bourguignon.

This is a classic French dish you may recognize if you’re a fan of Julia Child.







He braised his Becker Farms burgundy beef with red wine and paired it with a side of winter veggies.

Watch the videos above and below for his full recipes.

For more information visit, JasonMichaelThomas.com.