Verizon offering new tech for your summer trips

Get ready to take your summer travel experiences to the next level with Verizon’s innovative technology solutions. Verizon is here to help you make the most of your summer travels with the latest tech innovations.

Joining us on the show is Chris Serico, a Verizon Tech Expert, who will be showcasing some of the essential tech items for a successful trip.

Verizon understands that staying connected while disconnecting from your day-to-day life is important during your summer adventures. They have the perfect tech solutions to keep you powered up and hands-free, so you can fully immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of your destination.

One of the featured devices on set is the Samsung S23 Ultra, a cutting-edge smartphone that offers impressive capabilities for capturing and experiencing your travel memories. Additionally, the Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe ensures that you have a reliable power source, no matter how many miles you cover.

For gaming enthusiasts, Verizon presents the Razer gaming device, providing entertainment and excitement on the go. And for those seeking an audio escape, the Urbanista Phoenix Solar Powered Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds offer a premium sound experience while keeping you connected wirelessly.

Innovating even further, Verizon showcases the Ray-Ban Stories, a unique pair of glasses that allow you to capture photos and videos hands-free, providing a fresh perspective on your travels.

Verizon’s new myPlan is another highlight, giving you the flexibility to customize your own plan to fit your travel needs. With options for 5G network access and a range of perks like hotspot data, Apple One, Walmart+, Travel Pass, and more, you have the power to choose what goes into your plan and make changes as needed, without being locked into a rigid contract.

To learn more about Verizon’s offerings and to explore the myPlan options, visit Verizon.com. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your summer adventures with the right tech from Verizon.