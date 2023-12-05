Vino Mobile Bar: Pairing wines with holiday foods

Vino Mobile Bar, owned by Melissa Libs, is the perfect solution for those seeking expert advice on wine and beer pairings during the holiday season.

She joined us to share how to expertly pair wines with popular holiday foods, elevating your dining experience.

Tune in to discover her tips on choosing the ideal wine for a gift, making your presents thoughtful and appreciated.

Vino Mobile Bar is prepared to transform your holiday gatherings with its Mobile Wine Truck, serving delicious libations for both public and private events across Indiana.

Cheers to a festive season!