Ward Hayden & The Outliers Tour coming to Indy

Prepare to be immersed in the heartfelt storytelling and irresistible melodies of Ward Hayden & The Outliers, as they take you on a musical journey through their captivating new album, “South Shore.”

This performance will surely be an unforgettable musical experience as they take the stage at Duke’s Indy on Friday, May 12th.

Fresh off their tour in Sweden and Norway, the band is set to embark on a U.S. tour to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated album, “South Shore,” which is scheduled to hit the shelves on May 5th.

“South Shore” is a collection of songs that delve into Ward Hayden’s personal journey.

Reflecting on his experience growing up in a small town and his challenges in pursuing his dreams, Hayden describes the album as his closest attempt at a concept album. Each song carries emotional weight, drawing listeners into his world.

You can purchase their new album, “South Shore,” directly from their website at http://www.wardhaydenandtheoutliers.com/. The website also provides more information about the band and their music.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Ward Hayden & The Outliers’ dynamic live performance! It’s a night of music you won’t want to miss.