Whalen's Heroes is halfway to raising funds for a service dog for a military veteran

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted:

Whalen’s Heroes is halfway to raising enough funds to purchase a second service dog for a military veteran. Dawn Whalen, Whalen’s Heroes Founder and President, and Greg Stevens, Retired IMPD Officer, Marine Corps veteran, City of Indianapolis Veteran Service Officer, and Whalen’s Heroes Board Member joined us today.

Check out their upcoming fundraisers on WhalensHeroes.com. Upcoming fundraisers include:  

  • Chili Cookoff, Saturday, March 18 
  • Trivia Night, Sunday, March 19 
  • Car Show, Sunday, August 6 
  • Golf Outing, Friday, August 18 

