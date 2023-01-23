Life.Style.Live!

White Sage Tea Company creates ‘Liver Hug’ and ‘Cheerful Chai’ teas

In January, many people are looking to reset their eating and drinking habits. Ann Christina Evers and Ashley Parsons, co-founders of White Sage Tea Company, joined us today for an organic tea tasting.

The White Sage Tea Company has tea blends like “Gut Feeling” that supports digestion, “Resilience” for immune support, “Cheerful Chai,” “Soothe” for inflammation reduction, and “Liver Hug” for detoxification support. They hand blend organic loose leaf teas and herbs.

As health coaches, Evers and Parsons truly believe that what we put on our plate and in our cup can be our greatest medicine or the very opposite.

Get more information and purchase teas here.