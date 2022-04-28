Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works of Brownsburg furniture can easily be revamped, used for years

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Wicker Works of Brownsburg furniture is not only beautiful; it’s also built to last!

Tammy Hession with Wicker Works in Brownsburg gave us a look at her 12-year-old outdoor patio set that still looks new.

Hession shared the longevity of the furniture is part of what makes shopping at Wicker Works of Brownsburg such a unique experience.

She also highlighted how she updated the cushions and toss pillows to blend three different seating areas into a cohesive outdoor oasis, a great example of the design expertise Wicker Works provides.

Wicker Works of Brownsburg has the largest selection of outdoor furniture in Indiana. You can buy in-stock furniture and have it the next day!

Wicker Works of Brownsburg is located at 70 Mardale Dr. Brownsburg, IN 46112.

For more information visit:

wickerworksofbrownsburg.com

facebook.com/wickerworksfurniture

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Body of Indianapolis man found two months after falling through ice on Lake Michigan

Indiana News /

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Life.Style.Live! /

Driver dies after crashing into a deputy vehicle

Indiana News /

Father convicted for 2019 death of less than one-month-old baby

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.