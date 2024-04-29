Wings for Life raises awareness and funds for spinal cord injury research

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Wings for Life World Run is the World’s largest and most inclusive running event.

Anyone can take part, whether you run, roll, jog or walk, regardless of your fitness level, and it’s the only event where people worldwide run at the exact same time.

This is achieved through a finish line that catches you, rather than requiring you to run towards it.

People of all fitness levels succeed because there‘s no need to worry about reaching a finish line. You get a 30-minute head start.

Then a so-called Catcher Car begins pursuit, slowly but surely getting closer all the time. It‘s a unique motivator, and whether you run, jog, roll in a wheelchair, or simply walk, when the Catcher Car finally passes you, you‘ve done it, you‘ve completed your race.

And the best part of all of this is that it’s a fundraiser for spinal cord research.

Participants can join from anywhere in the world, either by running individually using the Wings for Life World Run App or by participating in one of the over 30 organized App Run Events across various countries.

The event aims to raise awareness and funds for spinal cord injury research, with 100% of entry fees and donations going towards vital research efforts.

Since its inception in 2014, the Wings for Life World Run has raised over $46.7 million and drawn over 1.2 million participants from 195 countries, making a significant impact in the search for a cure and funding many clinical studies and top-class scientific projects.