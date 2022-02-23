Life.Style.Live!

World’s first Peppa Pig theme park to open creating unforgettable ‘oinktastic’ experiences for preschoolers, their families

The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park will be opening its gates on February 24, just steps away from LEGOLAND® Florida Resort.

This all-new park is a preschooler’s perfect day of play, featuring six rides, six themed playscapes, a colorful splash pad and Oinktastic experiences only the playful world of Peppa Pig could dream up. It will also be a certified autism center.

When Peppa Pig Theme Park opens, families can enjoy six new rides together with no child swap necessary! They can also ride, splash and play together!

Families can take a ride with Daddy Pig on an unforgettable adventure in his famous red car on the perfect first roller coaster for brave “little piggies” on Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, discover prehistoric surprises aboard a friendly dinosaur on Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure or enjoy the view while you ride the sky on Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride.

Little ones will have an Oinktastic time splish-splashing around the park’s marquee water play attraction, the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad. This vibrant play area has spouting fountains, slides, and other watery surprises, including special water play elements guests of all abilities can enjoy.

The fun keeps coming with other attractions and just-my-size playscapes such as George’s Fort, Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse and Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground.

Families can play free games at Fun Fair and even join Peppa and her family at Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena for live entertainment.

Peppa Pig Theme Park is partnering with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to open as a Certified Autism Center with a comprehensive Sensory Guide. This Sensory Guide, along with a comprehensive Accessibility Guide, will be available to use as planning tools to help all families be aware of the many services and access options that will be available so they can plan the ultimate day of adventure for their preschoolers.

For more information visit, peppapigthemepark.com/florida.