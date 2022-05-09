Month of May

500 Festival still needs thousands of volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the Indianapolis 500 just 20 days away, the 500 Festival volunteer program says that about half of its 7,000 volunteer positions are still open.

There are nearly 50 events and programs that need volunteers, the 500 Festival says, and work includes everything from customer service to setting up and tearing down at events.

There is no special training needed to get involved.

Volunteers will have special access to 500 Festival events and will also receive a cool T-shirt, unique collector’s pin, and virtual goodie bag.

Indianapolis saw another successful OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on Saturday thanks to the hard work of volunteers.

Event organizers, like Lindsay Labas, vice president of communications and marketing for 500 Festival Inc., hope Saturday’s success will encourage more people to sign up to be a volunteer.

“It’s been a little tough getting people to sign up to volunteer, but I think once some of the events happen at the beginning of May, people are going to remember what it feels like to be a part of this,” Labas said. “Some of our events [still need volunteers], like the AES 500 Festival Parade at the end of the month, and then we have a Kid’s Day and Rookie Run that’s presented by Salesforce and JPMorgan Chase on the 15th where we’re looking for volunteers as well.”

Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older or have a parental permission form signed.

Volunteers must wear the provided volunteer T-shirt with khaki or black pants, shorts, or capris and comfortable sneakers.

All events are rain or shine, so volunteers should dress according to the weather forecast.

Once you sign up online, all volunteers can make shift changes and/or cancellations.

The 500 Festival says it reserves the right to reassign volunteer assignments based on unexpected needs or shifts in events.

Visit the 500 Festival website for more information or to sign up.