Month of May

After strong qualifying, Kanaan and Johnson look to keep momentum going

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Chip Ganassi Racing dominated qualifying for the 2022 Indianapolis 500, placing all five of their drivers in the Fast Twelve.

Scott Dixon took pole, reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou was second, former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericcson was fifth, former Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan was sixth and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson was twelfth-fastest.

Chip Ganassi’s dream team hopes the strong qualifying translates into strong results on race day.

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun spoke to Kanaan and Johnson before the race.

“We have great cars,” Kanaan said. “We proved that all month, long five guys in the top 12. Hopefully we’ll dominate this thing as a team and get Chip what he wants. He wants to win.”