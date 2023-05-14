Grandson of Indy 500 champion competes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The grandson of an Indianapolis 500 champion raced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Jagger Jones, an INDY NXT Series driver, is the grandson of Parnelli Jones. Parnelli Jones won the 1963 Indianapolis 500.

Jagger Jones competed in the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix this weekend, finishing in 14th place on the IMS road course.

During the race, his car featured a special livery, which honored his grandfather.

Jagger Jones’ car this weekend on the IMS road course. (WISH Photo)

“Even being the grandson, it’s still super cool to have that,” said Jones. “I don’t take that for granted.”

According to Indy NXT, “the Jones family is the 7th to have three generations compete in IndyCar-sanctioned races at Indy.”

The Jones legacy continues.@jaggerjones98's @INDYNXT rookie year comes to #IMS, where he's sporting a livery honoring his grandfather, Parnelli, who won the #Indy500 60 years ago. The Jones family is the 7th to have 3 generations compete in #INDYCAR-sanctioned races at Indy. pic.twitter.com/n2kKTe41tl — INDY NXT (@INDYNXT) May 11, 2023

“I love coming here,” said Jones. “The car looks so great.”

This is Jagger Jones’ rookie season in the INDY NXT Series.

Jones told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff that he’s hoping to come back to the IMS road course in August with the same paint scheme and put the car up front in the race.