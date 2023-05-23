Here’s the milk preference for each driver in the Indianapolis 500
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Moooo-ve on over, 2% and skim! Whole milk is once again the most popular choice among drivers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The American Dairy Association Indiana has revealed the milk preference for 32 of the 33 drivers in the 2023 Indianapolis 500.
Drivers can choose between whole milk, 2%, skim, or having no preference. Lactose-free milk is available upon request, the Indiana Dairy Association said on Twitter.
Twenty-seven drivers said they would prefer whole milk if they win on Sunday. Three drivers asked for 2% milk and two selected skim.
The milk preferred by Graham Rahal, who did not qualify for this year’s race but was named Tuesday to replace injured driver Stefan Wilson, was not available.
The full list of driver preferences:
- Marco Andretti: Whole
- Agustin Canapino: Whole
- Ed Carpenter: Whole
- Helio Castroneves: 2%
- Conor Daly: Whole
- Devlin DeFrancesco: Whole
- Scott Dixon: Whole
- Marcus Ericsson: Whole
- R.C. Enerson: Whole
- Santino Ferrucci: Whole
- Romain Grosjean: Skim
- Jack Harvey: Whole
- Colton Herta: Whole
- Ryan Hunter-Reay: Whole
- Callum Illott: Whole
- Tony Kanaan: Whole
- Kyle Kirkwood: Whole
- Katherine Legge: Skim
- Christian Lundgaard: Whole
- David Malukas: Whole
- Scott McLaughlin: Whole
- Josef Newgarden: Whole
- Pato O’Ward: Whole
- Simon Pagenaud: Whole
- Benajmin Pedersen: 2%
- Alex Palou: Whole
- Will Power: Whole
- Graham Rahal: TBD
- Sting Ray Robb: Whole
- Felix Rosenqvist: Whole
- Alexander Rossi: Whole
- Takuma Sato: 2%
- Rinus VeeKay: Whole
Drinking milk in victory lane after winning the Indianapolis 500 is a tradition that dates back nearly 90 years.
Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Louis Meyer asked for buttermilk after taking the checkered flag in 1936. There was a period between 1947 and 1955 when milk wasn’t offered to the winning driver, but the practice returned for good in 1956.