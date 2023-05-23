Search
Here’s the milk preference for each driver in the Indianapolis 500

Marcus Ericsson of Sweden, driver of the #5 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrates in Victory Lane by pouring milk on his head after winning the 106th Running of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Moooo-ve on over, 2% and skim! Whole milk is once again the most popular choice among drivers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The American Dairy Association Indiana has revealed the milk preference for 32 of the 33 drivers in the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

Drivers can choose between whole milk, 2%, skim, or having no preference. Lactose-free milk is available upon request, the Indiana Dairy Association said on Twitter.

Twenty-seven drivers said they would prefer whole milk if they win on Sunday. Three drivers asked for 2% milk and two selected skim.

The milk preferred by Graham Rahal, who did not qualify for this year’s race but was named Tuesday to replace injured driver Stefan Wilson, was not available.

The full list of driver preferences:

  • Marco Andretti: Whole
  • Agustin Canapino: Whole
  • Ed Carpenter: Whole
  • Helio Castroneves: 2%
  • Conor Daly: Whole
  • Devlin DeFrancesco: Whole
  • Scott Dixon: Whole
  • Marcus Ericsson: Whole
  • R.C. Enerson: Whole
  • Santino Ferrucci: Whole
  • Romain Grosjean: Skim
  • Jack Harvey: Whole
  • Colton Herta: Whole
  • Ryan Hunter-Reay: Whole
  • Callum Illott: Whole
  • Tony Kanaan: Whole
  • Kyle Kirkwood: Whole
  • Katherine Legge: Skim
  • Christian Lundgaard: Whole
  • David Malukas: Whole
  • Scott McLaughlin: Whole
  • Josef Newgarden: Whole
  • Pato O’Ward: Whole
  • Simon Pagenaud: Whole
  • Benajmin Pedersen: 2%
  • Alex Palou: Whole
  • Will Power: Whole
  • Graham Rahal: TBD
  • Sting Ray Robb: Whole
  • Felix Rosenqvist: Whole
  • Alexander Rossi: Whole
  • Takuma Sato: 2%
  • Rinus VeeKay: Whole

Drinking milk in victory lane after winning the Indianapolis 500 is a tradition that dates back nearly 90 years.

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Louis Meyer asked for buttermilk after taking the checkered flag in 1936. There was a period between 1947 and 1955 when milk wasn’t offered to the winning driver, but the practice returned for good in 1956.

Indianapolis Milk preferences of the drivers qualified for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. (Indiana Dairy Association via Twitter.)

