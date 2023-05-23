Here’s the milk preference for each driver in the Indianapolis 500

Marcus Ericsson of Sweden, driver of the #5 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrates in Victory Lane by pouring milk on his head after winning the 106th Running of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Moooo-ve on over, 2% and skim! Whole milk is once again the most popular choice among drivers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The American Dairy Association Indiana has revealed the milk preference for 32 of the 33 drivers in the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

Drivers can choose between whole milk, 2%, skim, or having no preference. Lactose-free milk is available upon request, the Indiana Dairy Association said on Twitter.

Twenty-seven drivers said they would prefer whole milk if they win on Sunday. Three drivers asked for 2% milk and two selected skim.

The milk preferred by Graham Rahal, who did not qualify for this year’s race but was named Tuesday to replace injured driver Stefan Wilson, was not available.

The full list of driver preferences:

Marco Andretti: Whole

Agustin Canapino: Whole

Ed Carpenter: Whole

Helio Castroneves: 2%

Conor Daly: Whole

Devlin DeFrancesco: Whole

Scott Dixon: Whole

Marcus Ericsson: Whole

R.C. Enerson: Whole

Santino Ferrucci: Whole

Romain Grosjean: Skim

Jack Harvey: Whole

Colton Herta: Whole

Ryan Hunter-Reay: Whole

Callum Illott: Whole

Tony Kanaan: Whole

Kyle Kirkwood: Whole

Katherine Legge: Skim

Christian Lundgaard: Whole



David Malukas: Whole

Scott McLaughlin: Whole

Josef Newgarden: Whole

Pato O’Ward: Whole

Simon Pagenaud: Whole

Benajmin Pedersen: 2%

Alex Palou: Whole

Will Power: Whole

Graham Rahal: TBD

Sting Ray Robb: Whole

Felix Rosenqvist: Whole

Alexander Rossi: Whole

Takuma Sato: 2%

Rinus VeeKay: Whole

Drinking milk in victory lane after winning the Indianapolis 500 is a tradition that dates back nearly 90 years.

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Louis Meyer asked for buttermilk after taking the checkered flag in 1936. There was a period between 1947 and 1955 when milk wasn’t offered to the winning driver, but the practice returned for good in 1956.