Cusick Motorsports names Graham Rahal to replace Stefan Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Graham Rahal will replace injured Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports driver Stefan Wilson in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Wilson fractured his 12th thoracic vertebrae during a heavy crash in turn 1 at 2:11 p.m. Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports announced Monday night that Wilson would not be allowed to compete in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Graham Rahal is the son of Bobby Rahal, the co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

He was bumped out of the Indianapolis 500 field Sunday by his teammate Jack Harvey during the last lap of last-chance qualifying.

“The fact that everyone pulled together to make this happen for Dennis, and also for Graham, makes us very thankful,” Bobby Rahal said in a Twitter statement.