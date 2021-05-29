Month of May

Sneak peek at Indy 500 celebration plans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When it comes to the Indy 500, there are plenty of different ways to celebrate crossing the yard of bricks first.

There’s the checkered flag, the Borg-Warner and, of course, the milk.

But a celebration isn’t just limited to those traditions for the drivers in this year’s field — especially for those who haven’t made it up to Victory Circle yet.

Pato O’Ward said if he wins, there will 100% be tears and he will probably be screaming from joy.

Alex Palou isn’t quite sure yet, but he knows he will go crazy for sure. He said he would do all of the normal traditions, and do it all with his team.

“I can imagine them so happy, they’ve been such an amazing team with me,” Palou said. “We would do it, a party here with the fans and everybody like something crazy.”

You won’t see Graham Rahal pouring the milk over his head, though. Rahal said he wants to drink the milk instead.

“I’d rather take a sip of that milk and then pass it around a little and let my family enjoy because it’s not an experience that we’re all going to get many times if ever in life,” Rahal said.

Then there’s the former champions.

Three-time champ Helio Castroneves has already promised he’ll be hanging from the fence if he manages to get his fourth 500 victory.

Scott Dixon suggested a more interesting celebration idea.

“Should probably go streaking or something, right? I’ll maybe keep my undies on and just take my suit off or something. But, yeah, I’d be over the moon, man. You know, this is a race that I was lucky enough to win once, but that feeling and desperation to get back there is very strong,” he said.

And as for Tony Kanaan, he doesn’t have anything planned at the moment.

“I don’t know, I’m not the type of guy that actually tries to come up with a celebration,” Kanaan said. “It’ll be natural, we’ll see what’s going to happen when I get there.”