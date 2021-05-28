Month of May

Watch The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to provide live streaming coverage of The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service from the Indiana War Memorial in downtown Indianapolis.

Due to weather and COVID restrictions, today’s service has moved inside to the historic Pershing Auditorium. Here, our fallen heroes are remembered with reverence and their Gold Star families honored. A wreath-laying ceremony, dedicated to the memory of all Hoosiers who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation in all wars and conflicts, will take place.

The names of those Indiana service members who have fallen in the theatre of war since March of 2019 will be read aloud and the bell of the USS Indianapolis CA-35 will toll in their honor.

Honored speakers from the private and public sectors plus representatives from all branches of the military will pay special tribute to the men and women who perished protecting the freedom we all enjoy today.

We invite you to join us in remembering those who served.

WISH-TV anchor Alexis Rogers serves alongside Kevin Bartlett as today’s co-masters of ceremonies.