Mozel Sanders

Mozel Sanders seeks volunteers to help make cookies for Thanksgiving meal

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

The Mozel Sanders Foundation is gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving meal, and they are searching for volunteers to help bake cookies!

Dawn Jordan Jones and Mike Ruggiero from the Mozel Sanders Foundation joined us today to discuss the urgent request.

Volunteers are needed at The Flannery House today and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To volunteer in this effort, contact CIBO Catering & Events. Chef Whitney (317) 213-6361. www.positivefoodievibes.com. 

