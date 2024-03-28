1 dead, 2 juveniles injured in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person is dead and two juveniles are injured after a shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers say they were called to the Mariwood Homes on Mariway Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The scene is off of N. Raceway Road near U.S. 36 on the west side.

Police say a male was found dead in a vehicle, officers think he is an adult however his age is unknown. Officers say they found two boys with gunshot wounds in a mobile home nearby. Both of the juveniles were taken to Eskenazi Hospital and are stable, however their ages are unknown.

As of early Thursday morning, it was not clear what led up to the shooting and if any arrests had occurred.