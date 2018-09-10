1 dead, 2 others injured in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash late Sunday night. The victim is a man in his 40s, police said. It happened on Sherman Drive near Southport Road around 11:40 p.m.

Investigators believe that alcohol was a factor, but haven’t said who they believe was drinking or how much. Toxicology tests should reveal those answers, but could take weeks before results are known.

Police believe the victim was driving too fast for the wet weather conditions around a slight curve on Sherman when he lost control, went off the road and overcorrected, slamming his car into a truck.

Police arrived on the scene of what they thought was just an injury accident, but soon realized it was much worse. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

“He was unrestrained, which if he would’ve remained in the seat that he was in, if he would’ve had the lap belt on, there’s a much higher probability that he would’ve survived the crash,” said IMPD Captain Harold Turner.

The driver of the truck and his passenger were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the identities of anyone involved at this time.