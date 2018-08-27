1 dead after 3 crashes along I-74 near Shelbyville

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Shelby County responded to three accidents, one fatal, in short succession along the same stretch of eastbound Interstate 74 on Monday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the crashes happened around 8:15 a.m. near the 121 mile marker.

Marvin Harris, 66 from Cincinnati, was pronounced deceased at the scene of what would become a three-vehicle accident.

Harris left the roadway driving a Volkswagen van and rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer that was broken down on the shoulder. While responders were working the crash, they were told of another crash just to the west.

Authorities at the scene learned that Gabriella Wardrip, 37 of Indianapolis, did not see the traffic backed up from the prior crash and rear-ended Sara Beggs, 49, of Zionsville. Beggs said she saw the black Chevy coming from behind at a fast pace, and while she tried to get out of the way, she could not do so in time.

After striking Beggs, Wardrip hit Bradley Hochstetler, 23 of Oostburg, Wisconsin, who was driving a black Volkswagen. All three subjects would be treated at the scene.

Waldrip was taken to Major Hospital in Shelbyville for her injuries.

While units were working both scenes, they were sent to a third accident, just to the west. Responding crews found a Kia van driven by Loren Lawhorn, 48, of New Palestine, had rear-ended a J.B. Hunt semi tractor-trailer driven by Wojciech Solski, 38, of Romeoville, Illinois. Solski was also stopped in backed-up traffic.

Solski was not injured, while Lawhorn was treated at the scene and later flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further treatment.