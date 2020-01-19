Teen dead, 3 in custody after crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old woman is dead, three people are in custody, and a fourth person is on the run after a fatal crash in Anderson.

Sophie Darlene Robbins, of Dunkirk, died in a crash on County Road 200 South just east of State Road 67 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said.

A witness at the scene told officers another vehicle had left the scene where Robbins’ white sport-utility vehicle had crashed. After speaking to witnesses and people who were in the second vehicle, the sheriff’s office believes Robbins was either following or being followed by a red four-door passenger car containing four people.

The people in the red car told detectives they often spent time with Robbins late at night or early in the morning and “sometimes drive recklessly to show off for one another.”

On Sunday morning, Robbins lost control of the SUV, left the roadway and rolled multiple times before being ejected, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say the people in the red car witnessed the crash but left the scene and failed to call 911. All four suspects reside in Anderson.

Alex Lozano, 18, faces charges of failure to report an accident resulting in death, criminal recklessness resulting in death and false informing. Keandre Williams, 19, faces a charge of failure to report accident resulting in death.

An unnamed juvenile was in custody Sunday in juvenile detention for failure to report an accident resulting in death, the sheriff’s office said.

A fourth suspect, who was not identified on Sunday, was believed to be on the run, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say a person who lives near where the crash happened sent in video footage from his security cameras, which helped them obtain crucial information from one suspect.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information may call Crime stoppers at 765-649-8310 or Detective Brad Oster at 765-646-9281.