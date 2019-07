INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people have been shot on the city’s near south side Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Barth Avenue just after 6 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a man and a woman were both shot.

Both were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Police said the woman was in critical condition while the man was said to be in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.