4-year-old shot while playing with dad dies of injuries

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A child has died just days after he was shot in the head after his father was “play wrestling” with him while carrying a concealed handgun on his back.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tripp Shaw, 4, died from his injuries on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Zinnia Drive Sunday for a gunshot report.

After arriving on the scene, two people – a 36-year-old man and his 4-year-old son – were found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.

Deputies said the man was “play wrestling” with his son while carrying a concealed handgun on his back when the gun fell and discharged. The bullet struck both the man and the boy in the head.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital in Bloomington but were later flown to Indianapolis hospitals. The father was taken to IU Health Methodist and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health and later died.

The father is expected to recover.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.