61-year-old dies in crash on I-65 exit ramp at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A truck driver is believed to have lost control before a fatal crash Monday on the southbound exit ramp from Interstate 65 to Schuyler Avenue.

Kenneth Alexander, 61, from Battle Ground, Indiana, died in the crash, authorities said Monday night.

An investigation found Alexander lost control of a 2006 Dodge Ram while exiting I-65 and the pickup began to roll, ejecting him. Police said they believe he was not wearing a seat belt.

Alexander was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash was called in around 5:30 p.m. The ramp was closed about 90 minutes while police investigated.