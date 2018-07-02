69-year-old dies in crash with school bus near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — A 69-year-old Alexandria man died Monday afternoon in a crash involving a small athletic team’s bus on State Road 9, the sheriff said.

The bus from Alexandria-Monroe Schools was northbound on State Road 9 south of the city when a southbound Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck driven by Thomas Derry crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the bus. Derry died later at Community Hospital Anderson.

Ashley Anacker, 27, who was driving the bus, was not injured.

The crash occurred on State Road 9 between Madison County roads 900 N and 1000N, the sheriff said. Madison County Emergency Management Agency indicated the crash occurred before 4:30 p.m.

A news release from Sheriff Scott Mellinger did not indicate if anyone else was on the bus. Mellinger did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information.

Mellinger said in the release that the investigation is ongoing.