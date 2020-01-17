News

9 more Indiana flu deaths hikes seasonal tally to 31

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana recorded nine flu deaths in the week ending Jan. 17, state health officials said Friday.

That brings bringing the total for the 2019-2020 flu season to 31. Nine of the total deaths this season have been in Marion County. The state Department of Health has not identified the counties where other deaths occurred but said they were widespread.

All of the deaths involved people 25 or older, according to the weekly flu update from the state Department of Health.

By this time in the 2019, Indiana had recorded 14 flu deaths. In the 2018-2019 season, Indiana flu deaths totaled 113, including 16 in Marion County.

