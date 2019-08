ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a man opened fire at customers inside a grocery store Thursday afternoon. Deputies confronted the active shooter and shot him.

The active shooter situation unfolded at Grocery Advantage on Lillian Highway. Deputies say the man was acting erratically and showed a gun when deputies approached him at the rear of the store.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. No deputies or civilians were injured.

FDLE will lead the investigation into the shooting.