Activist using movie to inspire young people, spark discussion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man hopes to inspire young people by paying for them to watch a movie.

Dee Ross is a former gang leader who turned his life around and started the Ross Foundation.

For this project, he bought out an entire theater at Georgetown Cinemas where a large group of local youth will watch the movie “Just Mercy” on Friday night. Following the movie, the kids will take part in a panel discussion with several key figures in the community.

Members of the Q&A are moderator Ebony Marie Chappel and panelists:

David Gaspar, regional operations manager of The Bail Project

Damon Lane, former public safety re-entry Liaison

Ryan Mears, Marion County prosecutor

Dee Ross (Host), founder and CEO of The Ross Foundation/ community activist

Sabrena Suggs, certified peer wellness consultant/ founder of LikeMinds

Sen. Greg Taylor District 33

Rep. John Bartlett District 95

The goal is to discuss criminal justice reform, mental health, wrongful convictions, bail system, house arrest, impact on youth, bills, policies and next steps.

The movie is playing at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are all sold out but Ross said he has future projects in the works. You can keep up with him by clicking here